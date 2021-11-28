49°
Accident on Highway 190 at LA-976 shuts down eastbound lanes, multiple serious injuries
LIVONIA - A multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 190 near LA-976 left multiple people with serious injuries Sunday night.
State Police said the eastbound lanes of Highway 190 are closed, and drivers should expect extended closures.
No more information was immediately available. This is a developing story.
