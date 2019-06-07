86°
Access panel drops off plane, falls into Vegas neighborhood
LAS VEGAS (AP) - A company that provides training services for the U.S. military says an access panel from one of its aircraft dropped off and fell into a Las Vegas neighborhood near Nellis Air Force Base.
The Federal Aviation Administration said it was investigating the incident Thursday involving an A-4 jet belonging to Draken International.
The panel hit the ground between a vehicle and a building and no injuries were reported.
Draken said in a statement that the panel fell off the airplane shortly after it left Nellis on a training mission.
Neighborhood resident Anthony Pitts said he was scared when he heard a loud smack that he first thought was a gunshot.
