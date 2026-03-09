Acadian Ambulance reminds you to make sure your address is visible to emergency responders

BATON ROUGE- When you dial 911, the expectation is simple: help should arrive fast.

But, according to local emergency responders, a missing or obscured house number could be the one thing standing between a patient and life-saving care.

Acadian Ambulance is issuing a vital reminder to residents that in a medical crisis, every second matters. Justin Alleman, Operations Supervisor for Acadian Ambulance, says the struggle to locate the correct address is a daily hurdle for his teams.

"Sometimes there's only one address and then we have to go A, B and C," Alleman said. "Sometimes they only have it on one end, or the numbers are just too small. They get covered up, or there are missing numbers on the mailbox and the house."

Fog or heavy rain makes it nearly impossible for paramedics to spot a faded or small number from the road. "It’s another tool in the toolbox," Alleman explained. "By making numbers accessible and legible, it helps us make up for lost time we may have lost elsewhere, like in traffic."

While homeowners often prioritize smoke detectors and fire extinguishers, they frequently forget that visibility is an equally critical safety tool.

To ensure your home can be found by EMS, fire, and law enforcement, Acadian Ambulance recommends:

Large Numbers: They should be at least 4 inches tall. If your home is set back far from the road, go even larger.

High Contrast: Use dark numbers on a light background (or vice versa). Avoid "tone-on-tone" styles that disappear at dusk.

Simple Fonts: Skip the decorative or script styles. Bold, block lettering is the easiest to read at a distance.

Location, Location: Mount numbers near the front entrance and on the mailbox. Ensure they face the street directly.

Let There Be Light: Use reflective materials or dedicated lighting so your address is visible at 2:00 AM.

Clear the Brush: Trim overgrown bushes or low-hanging branches that might obstruct the view from the street.

Residents are encouraged to step out to the curb and perform a "visibility check." If you can't easily read your house number from the street in the dark or rain, neither can the ambulance.

Taking five minutes to update a house number is a small task that ensures when you call for help, help can actually find you.