About 60 units burned in inferno at storage facility on Harding Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - First responders were dispatched to a massive blaze that broke out at a storage facility along Harding Boulevard Tuesday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, firefighters at a BRFD station nearby were the first to report seeing smoke billowing from one of the storage units shortly after 7 a.m.. Crews were on scene soon after, some of whom tried to gain access through a fence between the facility and the fire station.

The department said about 60 units were affected by the fire. The facility houses about 600.

No one was at the facility at the time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire department said it is being cautious in responding to the fire due to the unknown contents of the storage containers. Additional personnel had to be called in to assist because of the size of the fire.

The incident resulted in heavy traffic delays approaching the Harding Boulevard and Plank Road intersection.