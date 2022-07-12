Abortion 'trigger laws' on hold again in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE - A temporary restraining order issued in East Baton Rouge Parish signed Monday concludes that the state cannot enforce "trigger laws" aimed at banning abortions.

The trigger laws are blocked until a hearing set for July 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the 19th Judicial District Court with Judge Don Johnson.

The fight against Louisiana's aggressive abortion laws moved from New Orleans to Baton Rouge on July 8, which set the ban on abortions back in effect over the weekend.

When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, a Louisiana law went into effect banning abortions, even in cases of rape or incest.

A lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights within days of the ruling argued that the language in Louisiana's trigger law was too vague, and a state judge granted a temporary restraining order halting the ban until after a hearing.

The Center for Reproductive Rights issued the following statement Tuesday:

This is an incredible relief for people who need abortion care right now in Louisiana. Abortion care in the state can resume today, and further irreparable harm has been avoided. Our work continues and we now look ahead to our hearing on Monday, where we will ask the judge to block the bans more permanently. Every hour and every day that a clinic can still provide abortion care fundamentally changes the lives of people for the better.

The Louisiana Right to Life also issued a statement after the announcement:

It is disappointing that another judge is preventing laws supported by our citizens and their legislators from being enforced to protect babies from abortion. These delays mean that innocent babies targeted for abortion are back in the crosshairs at for-profit abortion businesses. The lawsuit is frivolous and wastes taxpayer dollars. We look forward to our law being vindicated and lives being protected.