Latest Weather Blog
ABC reveals Clayton Echard as new star of The Bachelor, Season 26
ABC announced Wednesday that Clayton Echard is the next star of The Bachelor.
View this post on Instagram
Variety reports that Echard will lead Season 26 of the dating show, which premiers on ABC, January 3.
In the first trailer for the upcoming season, the 28-year-old Missouri native says, "I’m just a Midwest guy from Missouri that just wants to find love. And I believe more than anything that my future wife is here"
As Echard's quest for true love plays out before a national audience, this season of "The Bachelor" will be the first without long-time host Chris Harrison.
Trending News
Harrison stepped aside in February of this year and his replacement, former NFL quarterback Jesse Palmer, will serve as host of the 20-year-old series.
Echard and Palmer will have something in common, as both are retired from the NFL.
Variety notes that Echard was a walk-on with the Seattle Seahawks for a time. In July 2016 he signed with the team as a tight end and was cut two months later.
Echard now works in medical sales and is on the way to earning an MBA in hopes of becoming an entrepreneur.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU fans react to hiring of Coach Brian Kelly
-
News 2 Geaux: Hurricane season cost more than 2020
-
Details on Coach Brian Kelly's 10-year deal with LSU football
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly
-
New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge