A week after deadly pileup, crews still working to reopen I-55

By: Jeremy Krail

MANCHAC - One week after a fiery chain reaction crash that killed seven people and involved more than 160 vehicles, I-55 still remains largely unpassable at the site of the wreck.

On Monday, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development shared a glimpse at the ongoing clean-up effort as workers perform tentative repairs on the righthand lane of I-55 south.

As of Monday afternoon, the interstate is closed to northbound traffic, and southbound traffic is being throttled to one lane in the construction zone.

Transportation officials have largely attributed the cause of the massive pileup to "super fog," a confluence of foggy conditions and smoke from nearby marsh fires. 

