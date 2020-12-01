Latest Weather Blog
A slight warm up and rainy conditions will move on Wednesday
Baton Rouge officially hit 32 degrees around 5 am and dropped to 30 around 6 am.
THE FORECAST
Today and Tonight: Even though we started frosty, temperatures this afternoon will be a bit warmer than yesterday. Everyone will feel temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be cold, once again near freezing. There are no freeze warnings out for tomorrow, but a little frost will still be possible in the morning. The low in Baton Rouge is expected to be near 35 degrees.
Up Next: Wednesday the chilly conditions will start to move out. Temperatures will be in the low 60s for the afternoon with showers and storms starting to move in from the west. Heading into Thursday, shower activity will pick up overnight and will continue to be on and off all day. The rest of the showers and storms will clear by Friday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 50s. Dry skies will stick around for the weekend with temperatures near 60 degrees. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Get right now weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.
