A Potential Tropical System Could Form Later Today

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies to start your Friday morning, but clouds will break up through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be slow to warm because of the cloud cover, finally reaching a high of 73° through the late afternoon. The approaching tropical low could increase winds slightly between 5 to 10 mph inland, but closer to 15 to 30 mph sustained winds around New Orleans and east of the Big Easy. Tonight’s conditions will be mostly clear, as temperatures drop into the 60s around 6 PM, with overnight lows bottoming out near 57° into Saturday morning.

Up Next: Warming through the weekend, as rain chances increase on Sunday and Monday. Drier and cooler conditions back in the forecast on Tuesday.

The Tropics:

We are currently monitoring one wave in the Gulf.

Potential Tropical Cyclone sixteen is a little better organized this morning, and will likely be a tropical or subtropical storm later today. It is currently about 305 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi with 40 mph sustained winds and moving northeast at 21 mph. A northeastward motion at a faster forward speed is expected for the next couple of days. On the forecast track, the system will approach the northern Gulf Coast later today and tonight, and then move over portions of the southeastern United States on Saturday. The disturbance is expected to develop into a tropical or subtropical storm later today, and slow strengthening is then anticipated. An Air Force plane will investigate the disturbance again in a few hours. The National Hurricane Center is forecasting a 90% chance of tropical development within the next 2 days and the next 5 days.

Tropical Storm Warning

*Mississippi/Alabama border to Yankeetown, Florida

*Grand Isle, Louisiana to the mouth of the Mississippi

Storm Surge Warning

*Indian Pass, Florida to Clearwater Beach, Florida

THE EXPLANATION:

Breezy conditions and some coastal rain showers should stay along the southeastern portion of our state today. Overcast skies and cooler than normal temperatures will be experienced more inland. Strong easterly flow around 20 knots should also support some minor coastal flooding issues, especially along east facing shores. Strong subsidence tomorrow and dry air advection will take hold as high pressure builds back into the region. The clear skies and dry air will allow for strong radiational cooling tomorrow night, as lows will drop back into the upper 50s to low 60s. Our region will be in the right entrance region of an upper level jet max by Sunday afternoon. Increased onshore flow and weak moisture advection could promote increased cloud development and possibly some isolated storms along the Atchafalaya Basin and the I-10 corridor Sunday afternoon. A strong cold front will sweep through the region on Monday. Expect to see a line of storms to press through during the afternoon and evening hours across Southeast Louisiana and Southern Mississippi. This is supported by both favorable thermodynamic and dynamic support. The region will also remain in the right entrance of a strong jet streak and this will support the development of deeper convection. Bowing segments and straight line wind damage is the main concern Monday.

--Meteorologist Matt Callihan

