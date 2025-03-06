A pair of high school girls basketball teams advance to the State Championship, while two others fall short

HAMMOND - The LHSAA Girls Basketball semi finals rolled on Wednesday with many area teams in action, fighting for a spot in the state title game.

Top seeded Southern Lab cruised to a dominant, 52 point victory over Ouachita Christian. They defeated the Eagles 68-16 to advance to the Division IV Select title game. The Kittens will face No. 2 Cedar Creek on Saturday at noon.

In Division II Select, No. 3 Parkview Baptist wasn't as lucky. The Eagles fell to No. 2 Vandebilt Catholic 63-47. The Terriers will face the winner of U-High and Madison Prep on Saturday at 2 p.m.

In Division III Non-Select, the No. 4 Doyle Tigers' season came to a close in the semi finals after a 57-41 loss to No. 1 Oakdale. The Warriors will face No. 2 Oak Grove in the title game on Saturday at 6 p.m.

To close out the semi final games on Wednesday, No. 7 Albany took on No. 3 Sterlington for a spot in the Division II Non-Select championship. It was a back-and-forth thriller with the Hornets controlling most of the second half. They were able to hold off Sterlington's late-game comeback and get the upset, 52-48. They will face No. 1 Wossman on Friday at 8 p.m.

More area teams have yet to play in the semi finals. A battle of Baton Rouge lies ahead in Division II Select. No. 1 University Lab will take on No. 5 Madison Prep at 1 p.m. Thursday for a spot to play Vandebilt Catholic in the championship.

In Division I Select, the No. 3 Woodlawn Panthers are after the upset over No. 2 Edna Karr in the semi's. That game starts at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Finally, in Division I Non-Select, another 225 show down will go down in Hammond. No. 2 Walker is taking on No. 3 Zachary for a spot in the state championship game. That game will start at 8 p.m. Thursday and close out the semi final round of the playoffs.