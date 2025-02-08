71°
A 7.6 magnitude earthquake shakes the Caribbean southwest of Cayman Islands, USGS says

2 hours 58 minutes 15 seconds ago Saturday, February 08 2025 Feb 8, 2025 February 08, 2025 6:51 PM February 08, 2025 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 shook the Caribbean Sea southwest of Cayman Islands on Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake struck at 6:23 p.m. local time and had a depth of 10 kilometers, the USGS said. Its epicenter was located 130 miles (209 kilometers) south-southwest of George Town in the Cayman Islands.

The U.S. National Tsunami Warning Center said a tsunami was not expected.

