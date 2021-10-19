95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to feature Louisiana float

BATON ROUGE - This Thanksgiving, Louisiana is bringing Cajun flavor to the Big Apple.

New York City's 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature a float that celebrates Louisiana as the birthplace of jazz, Mardi Gras, and the southern state's internationally renowned Cajun and Creole cuisine.

Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser, the Louisiana Office of Tourism, and Macy’s, Inc. made the announcement Tuesday.

The 60-foot-long, alligator-themed float is called 'Celebration Gator' and millions of spectators will watch in-person and via television as the float rolls through New York City's Parade route.

The float features a colorful street view of Louisiana that depicts a blend of the New Orleans French Quarter architecture with heavy influences of Spanish colonial rule and Creole fashion.

Elaborately decorated, it celebrates the state’s unique fusion of European, Caribbean, African, and Native American cultures, and will include participants dressed in lavish baby gator costumes, as well as a team of stilt walkers.

“When it comes to parading, there is one thing Louisiana knows how to do and that’s throwing a party on wheels aboard the biggest float we can build,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “In celebrating our state’s incredible lineup of music, food, and culture, we hope people from all over the country, and the world, will take part in visiting our lively state where every day is a celebration of life, and we treat you like family. Participating in a parade as historic as the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a real honor for the people of Louisiana.”

The 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade® will take place Thursday, November 25, 2021, at 9 a.m. and continue until 12 noon.