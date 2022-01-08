83-year-old man struck, killed by impaired driver in Jefferson Parish

JEFFERSON PARISH - An 83-year-old New Orleans man was killed after a tragic two-vehicle crash Saturday on US 90B.

Louisiana State Police say Curtis Williams, 83, was tending to his disabled vehicle on the elevated portion of US 90B east near Barataria Boulevard. Williams had activated the vehicle's emergency flashing lights, according to troopers.

Williams was standing on the driver's side near the rear of the vehicle when Adrian Major, 36, struck both the stopped car and Williams, according to police.

Williams was severely injured in the crash. He was transported to a local hospital where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Major suffered minor injuries and was evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

State police concluded Major was impaired at the time of the crash, and he was taken into custody.

Major was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and faces charges of vehicular homicide, careless operation, and operating a vehicle with a suspended driver's license.