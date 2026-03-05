71°
Latest Weather Blog
81 trees planted on Staring Lane median between Perkins and Highland Roads
BATON ROUGE - A local non-profit planted 81 trees at the median of Staring Lane between Perkins and Highland Roads this week.
Baton Rouge Green said they planted the threes after they planted 75 trees at the I-10/I-12 split.
Trending News
All tree species planted are native to Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 ON YOUR SIDE: Gonzales mayor and local business owner at odds...
-
WBRZ Investigative Unit: Former Elayn Hunt major arrested for malfeasance, allegedly had...
-
Landry: Settlement with major oil company will give state access to 150,000...
-
Man who kidnapped, shot victim and left him to die sentenced to...
-
72-year-old Baton Rouge man gets plea deal deadline in child porn case...
Sports Video
-
Mistakes plague LSU baseball in loss to UL-Lafayette
-
LSU Women's Basketball team to host send-off party for SEC Tournament
-
In second season, Prairieville girls basketball on cusp of history
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...