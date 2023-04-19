83°
74-year-old man dead after being hit by car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE - A 74-year-old man was fatally struck by a car on Harding Boulevard late Tuesday night. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m., just west of I-110, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

No other details related to the crash were immediately available. 

This is a developing story.

