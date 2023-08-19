72-year-old man killed in house fire, authorities say

FRANKLINTON - State Fire Marshal deputies are investigating a house and brush fire in Franklinton that killed a disabled man.

Around 4 p.m. Thursday, the Franklinton Fire Department responded to a house fire on H.C. Rushing Road. Upon arrival, crews were met with a large home and several acres of the surrounding property engulfed in flames.

The body of a man was found inside, believed to be the 72-year-old homeowner who suffered from mobility challenges.

While the investigation is still ongoing, deputies believe the fire began outside of the home and then spread to the home.

Several possible burn piles were found on the property, some located just feet from the home, however, it is still unclear which, if any, were active around the time the house fire was discovered.

The State Fire Marshal issued a statewide burn ban on August 7.

This is an ongoing investigation.