7-year-old starts 'Trash 2 Curb' business to raise money for college

GONZALES - Hard work can sometimes be a smelly situation, but for seven-year-old Jayce Berfect, he's not afraid to get down and dirty.

At his young age, Jayce has already obtained an LLC for his business, “Trash 2 Curb,” lending a helping hand in any way he can.

“I wanted to get money because I know I'm going to need it for college," Jayce said. "So, I started working as a trash man since my dad left, and he was the person who brought our trash to the road, and I thought that I could be a trash person. Trash to curb.”

Jayce is a third-grader at Duplessis Primary School. His mom Jamyra says she wanted Jayce to be more active within their community in Ascension Parish, instead of staying at home playing video games all summer long.

“He was already taking out trash, and he started in our neighborhood and was like, 'Well, what if I just take their trash to the curb?' And I was like okay, that's a business,” Jamyra said.

Since posting about the endeavor in late June, the business has gone viral all over social media.

“We posted it for, like, two clients. We weren't looking for full time, so it's amazing. He's happy, and that's the goal,” she said.

And it's been capturing the eyes of locals who are eager for Jayce's services.

“He's a hard worker at a young age, setting himself up for success, and his mom paving the way for him to do it. I just thought it was incredible,” said Kayla Jo Melancon, a St. Amant resident.

And for Jamyra, success is the overall goal.

“To get back to where childhood was. Kids actually helping elderlies, you know, actually caring,” Jamyra said.

The business strives to promote a life for kids with no violence and more positivity.

“Because it's not just about the money that we were looking for. We were just looking for help," Jamyra said. "Getting things back to how it used to be in the world with so much negativity going on, somewhere has to be a positive, and here we are. We want to be the positive.”

Now, parents from several states have reached out after seeing the viral post, wanting to get their own kids involved in their communities.

“I have a lady now, her kids in Texas who said they're doing it in Texas. So, we want more positivity in the world. It's time for a change, and we're going to start here,” Jamyra said.