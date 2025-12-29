7 killed in four capital-region crashes over Christmas holiday, law enforcement says

BATON ROUGE — Seven people were killed in four crashes around the capital region over the Christmas holiday, according to Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Between Christmas Day and Dec. 28, there were two fatal crashes in East Baton Rouge Parish, one in West Baton Rouge Parish and one in St. James Parish.

Early on Christmas morning, LSP said a two-vehicle crash in Gramercy killed 35-year-old Tyreione Parker, 29-year-old Kedrick Robertson, and 35-year-old Gevin Harvey, all of Baton Rouge, as well as 22-year-old Christina Gillam of Shreveport.

BRPD said that on Friday, 29-year-old Andrew McMullen was hit by car while riding his electric scooter at a RaceTrac on the corner of Perkins Road and Staring Lane. McMullen was taken to a hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The next day, according to LSP, 68-year-old Leon McKneely, of Zachary, was allegedly walking in the northbound lane of La. 67 when he was hit by a car and died.

On Sunday, LSP said a crash in Port Allen killed 34-year-old Tyesha Banford, of Ethel. She was driving north on La. 1 when she collided with another vehicle that was also driving north. The other driver was hospitalized. LSP said impairment is suspected to have been a factor, but they are still waiting on toxicology results.

According to LSP, five of the six people killed in the crashes it investigated were not wearing seatbelts.