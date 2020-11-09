68-year-old man dies in Livingston Parish crash

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Troopers are investigating a Sunday afternoon crash that claimed the life of one man.

Around 4 p.m. Louisiana State Police Troopers responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 42 west of LA Hwy 63 in Livingston Parish.

Glen Chamblee, 68, of French Settlement died at the scene.

Before the crash occurred 33-year-old Ashley Fitzmorris of Livingston was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2014 Nissan Pathfinder and Chamblee was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 42 in a 2002 Chevrolet Corvette. For reasons unknown Fitzmorris failed to yield and made a left turn striking the Corvette head-on.

At the time of the incident, Chamblee was unrestrained and succumbed to his fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Fitzmorris was properly restrained and only sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for testing.