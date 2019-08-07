61-year-old man facing fifth DWI after hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE- A man is facing multiple charges following a Tuesday hit-and-run crash.

Before 1 p.m. Louisiana State Police were called to a hit-and-run crash near LA 30 that involved three vehicles. At the scene, authorities learned one of the drivers left the scene in a red truck.

According to the arrest report, another driver followed the truck and brought the man back to the scene of the crash. The driver that left was identified as 61-year-old Glenn Lee.

Lee told authorities he left the scene because he didn't have insurance. During the interview, the trooper noticed that Lee was incoherent. Authorities say he performed poorly on the field sobriety test.

During a search, authorities found multiple needles and a bag containing suspected heroin.

Lee was charged with DWI (fifth offense), hit-and-run driving, operating a vehicle with a suspended license, driving without insurance, possession of heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.