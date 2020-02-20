60 years of driving a little to save a lot - And there's 60 more!

LIVINGSTON – As industry consolidation grows in various businesses, the Watts family reaffirmed their commitment to localism and the competitive furniture business Thursday.

V. Watts Furniture – known (and advertised) for its rural location turned 60 this week. Owners and Livingston Parish dignitaries celebrated with a birthday ribbon cutting.

“We are honored to have so many friends join us,” said owner Tammy Watts. As the group cut the ribbon, she promised it was for the future - “Another 60 years,” she said.

V. Watts sells itself on a reputation of low price, selection and mom and dad customer service.

In the age of online shopping and behemoth retailers, local stores like V. Watts have become rarer.

Nationally, the furniture market is worth $96.4 billion annually, according to industry publications, and the changing retail landscape has forced many to alter business models.

But, the Watts family believes it’s their duty to carry on. It’s an “institution and landmark,” according to its website.

Founded by Valery Watts in 1959, the store offers sales and service.

The elder Watts died Thanksgiving Day 2016. His children, Tammy and Aldridge, run the business.

