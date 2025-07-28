85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

6-year-old boy from Baton Rouge steals spotlight at Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West

1 hour 35 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, July 28 2025 Jul 28, 2025 July 28, 2025 8:03 PM July 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

KEY WEST — A six-year-old boy from Baton Rouge stole the show at the Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West.

Keefer Haynie of Baton Rouge was the youngest contestant to ever compete in the contest, part of the 44th annual Hemingway Days celebration honoring the famed writer who once lived in Key West. 

Haynie blew away the attendees at Sloppy Joe's Bar when he rolled up his sleeve to reveal a Hemingway-inspired temporary tattoo. 

Trending News

The little Baton Rouge native made it to the semi-finals round of the competition which featured 131 contestants all channeling their inner Hemingway. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days