6-year-old boy from Baton Rouge steals spotlight at Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West

KEY WEST — A six-year-old boy from Baton Rouge stole the show at the Ernest Hemingway Look-Alike Contest in Key West.

Keefer Haynie of Baton Rouge was the youngest contestant to ever compete in the contest, part of the 44th annual Hemingway Days celebration honoring the famed writer who once lived in Key West.

Haynie blew away the attendees at Sloppy Joe's Bar when he rolled up his sleeve to reveal a Hemingway-inspired temporary tattoo.

The little Baton Rouge native made it to the semi-finals round of the competition which featured 131 contestants all channeling their inner Hemingway.