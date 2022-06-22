6-week-old baby rescued after manhunt for father on Goudchaux Street

BATON ROUGE – Authorities apprehended a man who they say took a 6-week-old-child and bound the mother with an extension cord at a home on Goudchaux Street and Pembroke Street Thursday morning.

According to BRPD, 38-year-old Marcus Hardesty, choked his girlfriend and took their 6-week -old child around 9:50 a.m. Thursday. The woman was able to break free and run from the home, down the street seeking help. Hardesty took the child and were missing for about an hour.

BRPD says that the incident ensued after a domestic fight.

Officers apprehended Hardesty near a wooded area close to the home. The baby was found unharmed and was treated at the scene, along with the mother.

BRPD said that locating Hardesty was a community effort as neighbors helped in finding him. A helicopter was also seen assisting in the search, along with a K-9 unit. BRPD said that Hardesty’s intentions with the baby were unknown, however the woman's mother told WBRZ that Hardesty tied up the woman with an extension cord and said he was going to drown the baby.

BRPD says that Hardesty faces criminal charges such as domestic abuse, but more are pending. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Hardesty was not booked on Thursday following the incident, but instead taken to a medical facility for evaluation. He was later charged with aggravated second degree battery and false imprisonment.

