55 infected, 3 dead amid coronavirus outbreak at state-run veterans home in East Feliciana

JACKSON - More than 50 people at a veterans home in East Feliciana Parish, including residents and employees, have been infected with the coronavirus in a matter of weeks.

State officials confirmed Wednesday that 33 residents at LA Veterans Home in Jackson have tested positive for the virus since Aug. 14, when the facility recorded its first case among its residents.

Three of those veterans infected with the virus have died as of Wednesday. Five of the residents who contracted COVID-19 have recovered thus far.

Additionally, the state says 22 employees at the home have tested positive for the virus since the start of August.

Staff says the home is in its thirteenth week of testing in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health and Office of Public Health. Residents and employees at the facility are being tested on a weekly basis.

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs website, the site has 161 bed spaces.

Chris Nakamoto will have a full report on News 2 at 6. Click here to watch the newscast live.