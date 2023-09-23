84°
5-star quarterback from Tenn. on official visit to LSU Saturday

2 hours 45 seconds ago Saturday, September 23 2023 Sep 23, 2023 September 23, 2023 5:11 PM September 23, 2023 in News
Source: 247Sports
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: @GlenWest21

BATON ROUGE - Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre was spotted on LSU's sidelines before the Tigers take on Arkansas in Death Valley. 

According to 247Sports, MacIntyre is the eleventh-best player in the country and the second ranked quarterback for the 2025 class. 

MacIntyre plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn. He's being recruited by Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and Clemson. 

