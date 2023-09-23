5-star quarterback from Tenn. on official visit to LSU Saturday

Photo: @GlenWest21

BATON ROUGE - Five-star quarterback George MacIntyre was spotted on LSU's sidelines before the Tigers take on Arkansas in Death Valley.

According to 247Sports, MacIntyre is the eleventh-best player in the country and the second ranked quarterback for the 2025 class.

MacIntyre plays for Brentwood Academy in Brentwood, Tenn. He's being recruited by Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn and Clemson.