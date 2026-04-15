5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue

BATON ROUGE — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance along Winbourne Avenue.

According to officials, the five people were hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Winbourne and Elm Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene and is investigating the crash.