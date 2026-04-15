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5 injured in crash involving ambulance along Winbourne Avenue

4 hours 23 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, April 15 2026 Apr 15, 2026 April 15, 2026 7:03 AM April 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Five people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an ambulance along Winbourne Avenue. 

According to officials, the five people were hospitalized in stable condition.

The crash happened Tuesday night around 10:30 p.m. near the corner of Winbourne and Elm Drive. 

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The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to the scene and is investigating the crash. 

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