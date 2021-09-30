46th annual Greasing of the Poles means Fat Tuesday just around corner

NEW ORLEANS - The French Quarter’s annual Greasing of the Poles was held Friday morning, kicking off one of the biggest party weekends in the Big Easy as Carnival really gets going.

It was the 46th iteration of the event, held at the Royal Sonesta on Bourbon Street. The tradition was initially started to keep rowdy revelers from scaling the poles to gain access to balconies during Mardi Gras. Now, it has become a major event that draws huge crowds, comprised of tourists and locals alike, every year.

"It really has become the kickoff to the great Mardi Gras weekend. Ten o'clock every year on Friday. It's a tradition. It's just gotten bigger and bigger," said Al Groos, the general manager of the Royal Sonesta. "New Orleanians have a great sense of humor, so this event fits right in.”

When the clock struck 10 this morning, burlesque dancers dressed in sassy versions of French Revolution period costumes were there to kick off the festivities, which bear the theme of “Let Them Eat Cake” this year.