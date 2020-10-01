Latest Weather Blog
38-year-old man arrested for trying to kill an 8-year-old boy, deputies say
MANDEVILLE - Deputies arrested a Mississippi man after a minor told authorities that he tried to strangle him.
In late August, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s detectives opened an investigation after an 8-year-old boy accused Jared Davis, 38, of attempting to strangle him while at his residence in Mandeville.
The month-long investigation resulted in a warrant for Davis’ arrest and for the arrest of the child’s mother on one count of accessory after the fact for aiding and abetting Davis after the crime was committed, the report says.
The mother was picked up at her Mandeville-area home on Friday, Sept. 25 and was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail. Davis was picked up that same day at a relative's residence in Stone County, Miss. Davis was booked as a fugitive.
On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Davis was transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, where he was booked for one count of attempted first-degree murder.
The child is in the custody of a family member as of right now.
