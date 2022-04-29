84°
3-year-old killed in French Quarter shooting died from self-inflicted gunshot
NEW ORLEANS - A toddler that was shot and killed in a French Quarter home on Tuesday reportedly used a firearm left unattended with the safety off to fire a shot that killed her.
3-year-old Autumn Barthelemy had access to a gun left on the back of the toilet in her home, according to WWLTV. The 9mm pistol was loaded and apparently did not have a safety.
Autumn fired one shot into her nostril that killed her, New Orleans Police say.
Police charged Autumn's brother, 18-year-old Donnell Barthelemy, for negligent homicide.
While in custody, police also charged Donnell for second-degree murder relating to a shooting death last September.
