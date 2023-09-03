82°
3 people shot at nightclub near corner of Florida and Sherwood Forest boulevards
BATON ROUGE - Police say three people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning.
Officials say that the shooting occurred around 2:15 a.m. Sunday along Florida Boulevard near Sherwood Forest.
One 19-year-old and two juveniles were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. They are all in stable condition.
The circumstances around the shooting are still unknown at this time.
