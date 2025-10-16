Latest Weather Blog
$3 billion AI-powered iron plant to be built in Donaldsonville
DONALDSONVILLE - A $3 billion iron plant is set to break ground in Donaldsonville around late 2027.
NEMO Industries, which calls itself an "AI-powered ironmaking platform," announced plans to build Ironworks I, which the company claims is the first phase of the world's most efficient pig iron facility; the company also will invest $5 billion across two additional phases for a total of $8 billion across 15 years.
The company is expected to create 350 permanent jobs in Phase One and an additional 600 jobs across Phases Two and Three. Construction is expected to begin in 2027 with plant commissioning in 2030.
The development of Phase One is contingent on completion of required commercial agreements, receipt of necessary permits and securing project financing.
Trending News
Donaldsonville is also planning a 17,000 acre industrial park named the RiverPlex MegaPark of Louisiana.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State officials honor two capital area schools as Blue Ribbon recipients after...
-
Southern announces enhanced security for Homecoming 'in light of recent threats'
-
29-year-old barber killed in shooting after disagreement over tattoo off Greenwell Springs...
-
Landry summons lawmakers to Baton Rouge to deal with election issues for...
-
Lottery tickets, scratch-offs could soon be available on mobile devices in Louisiana
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 6: Ean Hills
-
LSU men's basketball takes turn at SEC Media Days
-
LSU women's basketball previews the upcoming season at SEC Tipoff
-
National championship-winning LSU baseball team to visit White House next week
-
Southern looks to turn things around after their worst start in 54...