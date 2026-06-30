3 arrests made in connection with fatal Hammond drive-by shooting

HAMMOND — Four months after a man was gunned down while pulled over alongside Interstate 55 in Hammond, law enforcement has made three arrests in his killing.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Ravell Javion Steptoe pulled his black Kia over along the I-55 northbound entrance ramp near University Avenue on February 22 to exchange an item with a family member driving a blue Mustang.

While they were pulled over, TPSO says a silver Lexus drove by the two other cars and fired several shots, killing Steptoe.

On Tuesday, TPSO announced the arrests of Elliot James, 18, and Cormine Thomas, 20, for one count each of second-degree murder.

In May, deputies arrested DeAlvin Davis, 19, on charges of accessory to second-degree murder, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a machine gun. The silver Lexus belonged to him, according to the sheriff's office.

Davis was also arrested a year ago for his alleged involvement in shootings near the Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival.