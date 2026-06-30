Livingston, Ascension parish leaders disagree on shutdown of Air Products carbon capture projects

The parish presidents in Livingston and Ascension parishes disagreed on the outcome of Air Products halting operations across the state; one arguing it will lead to fewer jobs and the other claiming the stop protects the natural resources and community.

Air Products, an industrial gas company, said Tuesday it is not proceeding with its Louisiana Clean Energy Complex project, which spanned across the state and included an Ascension Parish plant and an injection well on Lake Maurepas.

The project, which started in 2021, drew heavy criticism from residents near Lake Maurepas who were concerned that injecting carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake would disturb the fragile ecosystem and impact drinking water for people in the area.

Livingston Parish President Randy Delatte fought against Air Products, helping to pass a moratorium to stall the company's progress and speaking to politicians to hopefully curb carbon capture projects in his parish. Delatte called Tuesday's announcement "welcome news" for his constituents.

"Today’s decision reflects what our residents have consistently said from the start: they do not want Carbon

Capture and Storage beneath Lake Maurepas or in Livingston Parish," Delatte said in a statement.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment did not have the same sentiments, saying that his parish would now be missing out on economic opportunity.

"This is a tough day for Ascension Parish and for Louisiana. We’re talking about the loss of thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in potential investment," Cointment said.

When the project was announced, Louisiana Economic Development said it would create 170 new direct jobs with an average salary of $93,000 and 413 new indirect jobs for Ascension Parish.

Cointment said that while he is disappointed, his commitment to economic development in Ascension hasn't changed.

"We’ll continue working to attract responsible investment, create good-paying jobs, and keep Ascension Parish moving forward," he said.