2une In Tails: Adopt Sonar

2une In is partnering with the Companion Animal Alliance in Baton Rouge for 2une In Tails! This week we are meeting Sonar. He is available for adoption.

Sonar weighs about 50lbs. He is very affectionate, submissive, loves belly rubs and to give kisses. Sonar loves to cuddle, loves car rides, is house trained, leash trained, and playful. Some of his favorite things are squeaky toys and soft stuffed toys. He gets along well with other dogs.

If you are interested in adopting Sonar or learning more about the adoption process click HERE.