2une In Previews: Youth Peace Olympics
The Youth Peace Olympics is this weekend and it is open to the public.
YPO is a program meant to lead positive change in communities starting with its youngest members. The Olympics opening will feature vendors, food, live music.
The opening will take place at BREC's Hartley Vey Park on April 20.
Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
LSU invention may revolutionize stem cell research
Brandon Williams resigns from city board after fight to hold two government...
Dumping further troubles street already closed for repairs
Two men killed at Airline Highway motel, one arrested