2une In Previews: Woman's Hospital new perinatal mental health unit

BATON ROUGE - Woman's Hospital is cutting the ribbon on the first inpatient unit of its kind in Louisiana: a unit designed to help women with their mental health during and after their pregnancy.

The hospital is opening its perinatal mental health unit Tuesday morning.

The CDC says mental health can be an issue for one in five women as they struggle with pre- and post-partum depression. The perinatal unit is designed to help those women through their mental health issues.

2une In's Abigail Whitam was at the hospital ahead of the launch speaking with officials about the importance of the new unit.