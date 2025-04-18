83°
2une In Previews: The Parole Project's Second Chance Week
BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Parole Project will celebrate its annual Second Chance Week next week!
Second Chance Week is held from April 21 to 25. It's an opportunity for the project to talk about its efforts and how it gives parolees a second chance to enter society.
For more information on what the Louisiana Parole Project does, you can visit its website here, and watch the interview above to see 2une In's April Davis speak with project officials about what Second Chance Week means!
