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2une In Previews: Parade of Homes returns to Capital region
BATON ROUGE — The Parade of Homes is back in the Capital region!
The two-weekend event allows the community to tour houses from local builders, explore the latest design trends and get inspiration to bring their own dream home to life.
This year, the Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge is showcasing brand-new homes crafted by top builders, showcasing the latest innovations in architecture, décor and technology.
The Parade of Homes, presented by GSE Integrated, is happening on April 18 and 19, as well as April 25 and 26. Both weekends will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Learn more here.
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