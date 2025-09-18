2une In Previews: North Oaks Health System opening new, multi-specialty clinic building in Hammond

HAMMOND — North Oaks Health System is opening a new clinic building at its Hammond location this week as the healthcare provider celebrates 65 years of service.

The new facility brings together nine specialty clinics, including cardiology, oncology and otolaryngology, under one roof.

The five-story, 95,809-square-foot clinic building cost nearly $50 million as an investment in the expanding healthcare access on the Northshore, North Oaks officials said.

The facility's grand opening is Friday at 8 a.m.