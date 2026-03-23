2une In Previews: Local journalists take stage as Gridiron returns to parody capital area politics

BATON ROUGE — It's almost time for the people who cover the Capital region's newsmakers to take the stage at the annual Baton Rouge Gridiron Show!

Each year, journalists from across the Capital region come together to put on a satirical sketch show that pokes fun at the newsmakers they've spent so long covering.

The Capital Correspondents Association has put on the show since the 1950s, with this year's show being the 74th.

The show is set for 7:45 p.m. Friday at the American Legion hall on Wooddale Boulevard, near Florida Boulevard. Tickets are available at www.gridironshowbr.org and proceeds are used to fund college scholarships for student journalists.

Capital Correspondents Association President and Advocate reporter Charles Lussier, as well as Advocate editor Deanna Narveson, visited 2une In on Monday to share more about the show.

This year, Narveson will be playing Secretary of State Nancy Landry, while Lussier will be playing Sen. John Kennedy.