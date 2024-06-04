90°
Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: City of Baker's Free Career Expo
BAKER - Summer is the perfect opportunity to find a beginner career for high school and college graduates, and the city of Baker is helping to make that happen.
Darnell Waites, the Baker mayor, says the event will be hosted on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center.
Not only is the expo good for people looking for a career, it's also good for employers looking for new members of their team.
Trending News
Bring a resume and a willingness to learn!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nebraska woman believed to be dead found breathing by funeral home employee
-
2une In Previews: City of Baker's Free Career Expo
-
Louisiana legislature approves bill allowing surgical castration of those guilty of sex...
-
Louisiana schools make deal with conservative learning program PragerU
-
Geismar Fire captain passes away after fight with leukemia