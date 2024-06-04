2une In Previews: City of Baker's Free Career Expo

BAKER - Summer is the perfect opportunity to find a beginner career for high school and college graduates, and the city of Baker is helping to make that happen.

Darnell Waites, the Baker mayor, says the event will be hosted on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baker Municipal Center.

Not only is the expo good for people looking for a career, it's also good for employers looking for new members of their team.

Bring a resume and a willingness to learn!