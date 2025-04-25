2une In Previews: Circus-themed fundraiser to benefit Red Stick Cares

BATON ROUGE - Experience a night filled with wonder with Spek-truhm's circus-themed fundraiser to raise autism awareness!

Event organizers with Spek-truhm were live on 2une In Friday morning previewing Sensor This, a production being put on by The Acadian Circus to raise money for Red Stick Cares.

The event is happening on Saturday at Beyond Gymnastics on George Oneal Road. Tickets are $25 and the event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m..