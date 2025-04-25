82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

2une In Previews: Circus-themed fundraiser to benefit Red Stick Cares

2 hours 50 minutes 13 seconds ago Friday, April 25 2025 Apr 25, 2025 April 25, 2025 9:57 AM April 25, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Experience a night filled with wonder with Spek-truhm's circus-themed fundraiser to raise autism awareness!

Event organizers with Spek-truhm were live on 2une In Friday morning previewing Sensor This, a production being put on by The Acadian Circus to raise money for Red Stick Cares. 

Trending News

The event is happening on Saturday at Beyond Gymnastics on George Oneal Road. Tickets are $25 and the event is from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days