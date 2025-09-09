2une In Previews: Broadmoor JROTC honors 9/11 victims with Patriot Day 5K run, 2K walk

BATON ROUGE — The Broadmoor Senior High School JROTC Battalion is hosting its inaugural Patriot Day 5K Run and 2K Walk this weekend to honor the lives lost during the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.

Broadmoor students Javien Guidry and Gabrielle Knighten visited 2une In on Tuesday to share more about the event.

The group hopes to rally the entire Baton Rouge running community, along with the Louisiana Army National Guard, Army Reserve Units, Army JROTC programs, fraternities, sororities and veterans, to honor all first responders, victims, and families of loved ones who lost their lives during the events of 9/11.

The event kicks off in front of Broodmoor's administration building on Saturday at 8 a.m.