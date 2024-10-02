Latest Weather Blog
2une In Previews: BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo holding grand-reopening event this weekend
BATON ROUGE — BREC's Baton Rouge Zoo has finished its facelift and is holding its grand opening this weekend.
The grand opening of the Baton Rouge Zoo and Greenwood Community Park will be on Saturday, with festivities starting at 9:30 a.m. before the new zoo entry building and giraffe exhibit are christened with a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. The new entry point, accessed via LA 19 for all future visits starting on Saturday, BREC noted.
BREC Chief Operating Officer Andrea Roberts said the new and improved zoo cost about $50 million when all was said and done.
"We wanted to reimagine the zoo for the benefit of our residents... because everyone deserves a great park and a wonderful zoo," Roberts said.
BREC will also have live music, character appearances and a photo booth through 1:30 p.m. A new pavilion, the Bayou Promenade, will have its ribbon cutting at 1:30 p.m. as well.
The new Greenwood Community Park Adventure Playground will also have a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.
Trending News
And be there early, because the first 70 visitors will get a free zoo pass!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tenants in second week of sewage problem at Denham Springs apartment
-
Deputies reject self-defense claim; man accused of shooting wife several times at...
-
Library cardholders can now check out state park passes and exploration-tool filled...
-
University Lakes construction expecting delays after no contractors bid on project
-
LSU and Ole Miss set for a Saturday night kickoff on WBRZ
Sports Video
-
Southern's defense prevailed in "must win" game over Prairie View
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week nominees: Week 4
-
FINAL: LSU defeats South Alabama 42-10; Nussmeier sets career high for passing...
-
Atlanta Falcons hit long-range field goal with two seconds left to beat...
-
LSU beats South Alabama, 42-10