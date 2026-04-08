2une In Previews: Black Maternal Health Advocacy Day aims to create healthier state for Black mothers

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana has one of the highest maternal death rates in the country, with Black mothers particularly at greater risk.

According to a study by Tulane University, Black mothers made up only 37% of births in 2020, but 62% of maternal deaths were among Black women.

The Mama Plus Health policy group is trying to change these statistics with Black Maternal Health Advocacy Day at the Capitol on April 15 at 8 a.m. The group aims to work with policymakers to create a healthier state for Black mothers.

Doula Frankie Robertson and social worker Yensine Speed visited 2une In on Wednesday to share more information.