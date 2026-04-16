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2une In Previews: Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of Rapunzel comes to River Center
BATON ROUGE — The classic story of Rapunzel is coming to the River Center stage this weekend!
Baton Rouge Ballet Theatre's production of the Italian tale made popular by the Brothers Grimm is a storybook ballet full of flowers, colorful ribbons, beautiful skirts and the company's troupe of dancers.
BRBT's Rapunzel will have two performances: Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. at the River Center Theatre for Performing Arts in downtown Baton Rouge.
Tickets are available here and start at $45. Learn more here.
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