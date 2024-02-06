29-year-old killed in crash in Plaquemine early Tuesday morning

PLAQUEMINE - A 29-year-old died in a car crash that happened early Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said.

Troopers found that Brandon Parker of Plaquemine was driving on LA-77 when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway around 2:30 a.m., running down an embankment and striking a tree.

Despite Parker wearing his seatbelt, he was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene.

LSP said impairment was unknown, but troopers took toxicology samples as part of their investigation.