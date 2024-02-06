65°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

29-year-old killed in crash in Plaquemine early Tuesday morning

2 hours 8 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, February 06 2024 Feb 6, 2024 February 06, 2024 10:12 AM February 06, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PLAQUEMINE - A 29-year-old died in a car crash that happened early Tuesday morning, Louisiana State Police said. 

Troopers found that Brandon Parker of Plaquemine was driving on LA-77 when he reportedly lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway around 2:30 a.m., running down an embankment and striking a tree. 

Despite Parker wearing his seatbelt, he was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene. 

Trending News

LSP said impairment was unknown, but troopers took toxicology samples as part of their investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days