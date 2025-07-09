Latest Weather Blog
28 dogs recovered from Zachary dogfighting ring, multiple arrests made
ZACHARY — More than two dozen dogs were recovered from a dogfighting ring in Baker that was discovered during an investigation into a drug-dealing operation, law enforcement said.
The Zachary Police Department arrested 40-year-old Delvekio Neff, 60-year-old Terry Neff and 42-year-old Terry Wilson for more than 100 counts of dogfighting and aggravated cruelty to animals. Daisy Holiday and Erinn Watson were also arrested.
Officers stated that the dogfighting ring was operating out of 3405 Baker Boulevard in Baker. They recovered 28 dogs and found treadmills, steroids, vitamins and protein powder for the animals.
Law enforcement also recovered three guns, $10,000, seven cell phones and drugs at a house along Machost Road.
The animals were recovered and euthanized.
