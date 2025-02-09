67°
26th annual Krewe of Orion Parade talks preparations two weeks before parade

Saturday, February 08 2025
By: Sarah Gray Barr

ST. GABRIEL - The Krewe of Orion said when it comes to Mardi Gras, purple and gold are important. But this year, there is a focus especially on going green.

The 26th annual Krewe of Orion Parade is in less than two weeks. There was an open house on Saturday to showcase this season's floats.

"Our theme this year is a trip to the Big Easy, referencing New Orleans," Krewe of Orion Captain Darren Coates said.

Coates said this parade will cut back on waste.

"More sustainable throws within the organization! Historically, the plastic beads that have come off the floats have been a problem from an environmental standpoint," Coates said.

Coates said people will remember this parade every time they use a throw from the Krewe of Orion.

"Orion flip flops, hats, lighted hats, cooking utensils branded with Orion, socks! It's going to be an interesting year for the guys on the streets that'll be able to catch some of this cool stuff we'll be throwing," Coates said.

The parade is scheduled for February 22 at 6:30 p.m.

