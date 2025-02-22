Latest Weather Blog
21-year-old arrested on rape charge following incident at LSU apartments
BATON ROUGE — LSUPD detectives arrested a 21-year-old man accused of raping an LSU student in her on-campus apartment
According to an arrest affidavit, Omari Rayshawn Milton allegedly raped a woman at East Campus Apartments on Jan. 11, 2025.
The victim stated she knew Milton through Instagram but only met in person the day of the attack. Milton was invited to LSU's campus to meet the victim in person where the two spent time in his vehicle eating and playing cards. She reportedly began feeling unwell and fell asleep in Milton's vehicle, he then drove her back to her apartment.
Officials say when the two arrived she went to bed and she awoke after he began having sex with her. She told police she pretended to be asleep until he eventually left.
She emphasized that the two had never discussed sexual activity, and she would not have consented. She told authorities Milton had texted her multiple apologies for his actions.
Milton was arrested with one charge of third-degree rape.
